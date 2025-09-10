Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORKA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $601.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.