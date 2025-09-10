Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Integer has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

