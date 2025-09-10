Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.73 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 123,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $761,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,866,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,968.62. This represents a 7.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,680 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $5,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 723,295 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 957,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 585,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

