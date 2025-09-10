Financial Contrast: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of AstroNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Volatility and Risk

AstroNova has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova -10.28% 2.21% 1.18% Bitfarms -35.09% -9.86% -8.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AstroNova and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AstroNova and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 148.43%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than AstroNova.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstroNova and Bitfarms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $156.03 million 0.49 -$14.49 million ($2.13) -4.77 Bitfarms $192.88 million 4.58 -$94.55 million ($0.17) -9.35

AstroNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstroNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label materials, tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbions under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.