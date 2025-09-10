Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,317,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,399,429.50. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,315,237.35.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $1,310,868.30.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after purchasing an additional 523,035 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

