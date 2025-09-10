Financial Review: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) versus Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Woodmark and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25 Dorel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

This table compares American Woodmark and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.11% 9.43% 5.46% Dorel Industries -12.76% -299.25% -15.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Dorel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Woodmark and Dorel Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.55 $99.46 million $5.59 11.59 Dorel Industries $1.38 billion 0.02 -$171.96 million ($5.06) -0.19

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries. Dorel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Dorel Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. The Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, home equipment, toys, infant health, and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

