Comparing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $120.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $438.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 0.66% -146.80% 2.83% FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iron Mountain and FactSet Research Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $6.15 billion 4.64 $180.16 million $0.14 689.82 FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 6.40 $537.13 million $13.84 26.95

FactSet Research Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iron Mountain pays out 2,242.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

