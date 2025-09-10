Head to Head Survey: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) versus Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) and Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Quanta Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanta Services and Skyline Builders Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $23.67 billion 2.35 $904.82 million $6.46 57.80 Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than Skyline Builders Group.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and Skyline Builders Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 3.73% 18.41% 7.15% Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quanta Services and Skyline Builders Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 12 13 0 2.52 Skyline Builders Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quanta Services presently has a consensus price target of $397.18, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Quanta Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quanta Services is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Summary

Quanta Services beats Skyline Builders Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Skyline Builders Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.