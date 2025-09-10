Financial Contrast: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) vs. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StandardAero and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78 L3Harris Technologies 0 5 13 0 2.72

Profitability

StandardAero currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $279.47, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

This table compares StandardAero and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98% L3Harris Technologies 7.94% 11.82% 5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StandardAero and L3Harris Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.70 $10.97 million $0.41 64.94 L3Harris Technologies $21.37 billion 2.37 $1.50 billion $8.95 30.23

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. L3Harris Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats StandardAero on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.