Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs Sells 125,000 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,322,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,812,819.04. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CDE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.19. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

