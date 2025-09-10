Ronni Chalmers Sells 2,564,894 Shares of Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers sold 2,564,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00, for a total transaction of A$2,564,894.00.

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ronni Chalmers bought 27,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,954.00.

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

Clime Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 188.0%. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

