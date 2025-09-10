Martin Cotter Sells 12,500 Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $220.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.