Insider Selling: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $5,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,642,259 shares in the company, valued at $658,481,168.40. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Ltd V3 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $4,428,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $4,878,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 369,984 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $2,075,610.24.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 66,049 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $400,256.94.

On Monday, July 28th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $3,095,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,275,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.