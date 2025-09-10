Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.6973 dividend. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

