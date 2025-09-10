Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $2.31. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 210.72% and a negative net margin of 760.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WKHS Free Report ) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WKHS

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.