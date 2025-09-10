International Group American Sells 1,184,160 Shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is -157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

