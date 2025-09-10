Stuart Irving Sells 204,666 Shares of Computershare (ASX:CPU) Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Irving sold 204,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.97, for a total value of A$7,565,683.36.
Stuart Irving also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 4th, Stuart Irving purchased 180,663 shares of Computershare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,722,470.23.
Computershare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.68.
Computershare Increases Dividend
About Computershare
Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.
