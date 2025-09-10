T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $17,003,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 635,154,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,641,013,525.48. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $17,665,329.60.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total transaction of $17,909,769.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total transaction of $17,545,903.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total value of $17,554,284.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $17,794,533.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total transaction of $18,149,320.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.46, for a total transaction of $17,841,326.40.

On Thursday, August 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80.

On Monday, August 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $17,290,987.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1%

TMUS stock opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

