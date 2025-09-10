Short Interest in ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Grows By 40.0%

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ZOOZ Power Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of ZOOZ opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. ZOOZ Power has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZOOZ Power
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZOOZ Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ZOOZ Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZOOZ Power Company Profile
ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.
