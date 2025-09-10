Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $18.01. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

