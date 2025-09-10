Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.26 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.29). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.29), with a volume of 276,872 shares trading hands.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of £274.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,915.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 3.40 EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essentra news, insider Rowan Baker bought 10,386 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £10,801.44. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

