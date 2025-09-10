Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,214,130 shares changing hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19.

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.37) EPS for the quarter. Mobile Tornado Group had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 51.33%.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

