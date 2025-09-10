Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.99. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 9,807 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Services and to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

