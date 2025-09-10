Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.85 and traded as high as C$36.56. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$35.91, with a volume of 47,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Richelieu Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

