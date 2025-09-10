Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.16 and traded as high as C$109.81. Cameco shares last traded at C$107.24, with a volume of 1,412,864 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$104.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

