Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. UBS Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.28. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 196,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 222,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 107,987 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 248.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.