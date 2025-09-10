Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCEL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital cut their price target on shares of Avita Medical from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Avita Medical has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avita Medical

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $113,660. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avita Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Avita Medical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avita Medical by 688.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

