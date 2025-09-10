Analysts Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $33.40

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.
PNTG opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
