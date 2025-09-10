Analysts Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $33.40

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Up 1.3%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

PNTG opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

