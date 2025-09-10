Analysts Set Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $22.17

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.1667.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Intel Stock Down 0.2%

INTC opened at $24.44 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $16,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

