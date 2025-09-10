Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Kering Price Performance

About Kering

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

