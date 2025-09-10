Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.92.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of KEY opened at C$44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.00. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$37.80 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

