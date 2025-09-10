Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JBS from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Santander assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,969,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,109,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,092,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,051,000.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

