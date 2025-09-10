RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.4706.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

RH Trading Down 3.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RH by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $397,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in RH by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $233.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.15.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.