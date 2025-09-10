Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $347.16

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.1579.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $306.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.00. Saia has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after buying an additional 315,514 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $226,770,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,230,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

