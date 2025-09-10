Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Receives $118.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.3575.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

