Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DH

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,363 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 590,009 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,265,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.68.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.