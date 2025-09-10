Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
NASDAQ DH opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.68.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
