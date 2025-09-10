Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

