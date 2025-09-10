Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Equitable by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

