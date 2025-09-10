Q1 EPS Estimate for lululemon athletica Lowered by Analyst

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for lululemon athletica in a research report issued on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LULU opened at $165.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.67. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $162.80 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.