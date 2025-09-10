Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Up 42.1% in August

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 591,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 416,400 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOS

In other XOS news, major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $126,519.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,749,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,900.72. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart N. Bernstein sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $44,045.29. Following the sale, the director owned 98,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,345.06. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,955 shares of company stock valued at $556,702 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. XOS has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that XOS will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOS

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.