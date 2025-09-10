Analysts Set Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $430.10

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $431.4211.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $392.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

