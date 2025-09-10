Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 594,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after acquiring an additional 898,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

