Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total transaction of C$1,432,478.57. Also, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.48 per share, with a total value of C$534,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,406,555. The trade was a 28.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$56.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.59 and a 52 week high of C$58.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.