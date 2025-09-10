Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $31.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,802,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,477,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

