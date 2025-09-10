Q3 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce Issued By DA Davidson

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.12 on Monday. Salesforce has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

