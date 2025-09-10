William Blair Forecasts Higher Earnings for Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,142 shares of company stock worth $5,713,929 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 698.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.