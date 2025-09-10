GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFS. Arete raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9,009.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

