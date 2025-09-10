Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

