Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $372.35 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

