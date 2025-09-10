FY2027 EPS Estimate for Applied Materials Reduced by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $10.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.84. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after buying an additional 5,700,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.